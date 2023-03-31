Funded through a £100,000 Arts Council England grant, the two electric rickshaws will be used to transport books to areas without a library while also promoting library and council services.

The machines are being refurbished by Devon-based Tukxi, a specialist in the conversion of Piaggio Ape vehicles, and are expected to arrive in Portsmouth in time for the launch of the service in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The machines are being refurbished by Devon-based Tukxi, a specialist in the conversion of Piaggio Ape vehicles. Picture: Contributed

The grant won by Portsmouth City Council has to be used to develop community outreach services, support city regeneration and promoted learning across the city.

On top of the tuk-tuks, the money will also be used to buy bookable ‘office pods’ at the Central and North End libraries to support start-up businesses and people needing quiet working spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Percival, the council’s libraries and archive services manager, said he hoped these initiatives would boost coverage and the value of libraries.

‘The tuk-tuks will get lots of attention and help us promote our services in areas of the city where there aren’t libraries,’ he said. ‘They will also be used to deliver books to vulnerable residents, helping to extend our books-at-home service for people that find it difficult to get out.

‘The office pods will provide a quiet working space for residents, whether that’s people using it to study, work on job applications, or work flexibly.’

‘All of this helps support our city vision for 2040, which includes aspirations for a city rich in culture and creativity, a city with a thriving economy, a city of lifelong learning and a green city.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has previously used Arts Council England funding for its The Detective initiative that makes use of the city’s Conan Doyle Collection to support people with learning difficulties, disabilities, or those who come from a background of mental health or substance misuse to gain new skills and work experience.