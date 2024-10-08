Department for Work and Pensions figures show 60,397 pensioners in Wigan received help in 2023-24 – up from 59,529 the year before.

Portsmouth City Council has announced funding to replace the winter fuel payment for 2,000 pensioner households across the city.

The council has introduced an ‘Older Persons Energy Payment Scheme’ after the government decided to restrict the Winter Fuel Payment to those receiving Pension Credit or other means-tested benefits.

The annual payments, valued between £200 and £300, were previously used to help pensioners cover energy costs during the winter months. However, they have been scaled back due to what the Chancellor described as undisclosed spending by the previous government. Charities and local councillors have expressed concern that this decision could leave millions of pensioners struggling to afford heating.

Portsmouth City Council leader Cllr Steve Pitt said: “We believe around 2,000 Portsmouth households will be hardest hit by losing the government’s winter fuel payment this year. A lot of people rely on that money every year and they won’t have had time to budget for losing it.

“That is why the council is allocating significant funds to provide one-off payments to these most vulnerable elderly residents, at a time when there’s the double hit of energy price rises, and give them time to adjust to not receiving the money from government.

“We would like to do more to help people but the limited funding we have means we are not able to offer this payment to all of the 18,000 Portsmouth older households who won’t get the national winter fuel payment. However, the council continues to offer a range of support for all ages of people who are struggling with the cost of living this winter.”

The 2,000 pension-age households identified by the council are currently receiving housing benefit or council tax support but not Pension Credit. They will receive a one-off payment of £200 for those under 80, and £300 for those aged 80 and over. The council is inviting people to fill in an expression of interest form which is live on the council’s website.

Additionally, the council has identified 2,500 households who are not claiming the Pension Credit they are entitled to, missing out on an average of £3,900 per person annually, or £300 per month.

The council is urging residents to check their eligibility for Pension Credit, as those who qualify will automatically receive the government’s winter fuel payment. You can check eligibility and apply for Pension Credit via the government’s website or by phone on 0800 99 1234, where you can also request a postal application form.

Other support services and funding options:

The cost of living helpline and online hub is available at 023 9284 1047 or visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/cost-of-living-hub.

Switched On Portsmouth provides advice on reducing energy bills and referrals to energy-saving schemes. Call 0800 260 5907 or visit www.switchedonportsmouth.co.uk.

The Household Support Fund, a government grant, is being used by the council to set up schemes assisting those in need with the cost of living.

All nine libraries across the city, along with other community locations, will offer warm spaces and hot drinks throughout the winter for anyone in need.