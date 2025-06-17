Portsmouth City Council is preparing to take the next step in creating a new friendship link with Birzeit, a town in the West Bank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea follows a motion passed in December 2023, at that time, councillors showed support for the Palestinian people and asked council officers to look into forming a new connection with a Palestinian town - alongside Portsmouth’s long-standing twinning with Haifa, Israel.

The report going to councillors next week suggests forming a friendship agreement with Birzeit, a historic and culturally rich town around 10km north of Ramallah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal has support from the British Palestine Friendship and Twinning Network (BPFTN), as well as early interest from local leaders and organisations in Birzeit.

“A link with Birzeit would demonstrate balance to our existing link with Haifa in Israel which was established in 1963,” the report says.

Birzeit is home to one of Palestine’s top universities and a major museum that promotes Palestinian culture and history. The report points out shared interests between Portsmouth and Birzeit, especially in education and outreach, and mentions possible collaboration between the University of Portsmouth and Birzeit University.

The link would begin as a friendship arrangement, with the option of becoming a full sister city relationship in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some councillors have asked for more time and information before making a final decision, as reported in May. The report notes this concern, saying: “It is acknowledged that the political situation in all areas of Palestine makes it more challenging to put in place demonstrable and documentable benefits.”

“However the proposal for this link was put forward to provide balance with our existing link with Haifa and as a practical way of demonstrating our solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

Portsmouth currently has fifteen international links with twin, sister, and friendship cities. Although the council cut dedicated twinning funding in 2014, some support is still available through service budgets or outside partnerships. Council officers have already spoken with religious and university representatives in Birzeit, who responded positively to the idea.

The proposal will be discussed at the Twinning Advisory Group meeting on June 23.