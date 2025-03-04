Portsmouth extends free bus travel for older and disabled residents

Portsmouth City Council is extending the concessionary bus travel scheme for eligible older adults and disabled people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, 2.9 million journeys were made using concessionary bus passes, highlighting the scheme’s role in public transport use.

The council’s extension includes additional benefits beyond the national concessionary travel scheme, which provides free bus travel between 9.30am and 11pm on weekdays and all day at weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus signs in Portsmouth | PCC

Under Portsmouth’s local scheme, holders of a Portsmouth City Council-issued older or disabled persons bus pass will continue to receive:

A Companion Pass, allowing a companion to travel for free with disabled bus pass holders who cannot travel alone.

Extended weekday travel for older persons bus pass holders, allowing free travel from 9.00am to 2.00am.

Free travel all day, every day for disabled persons and companion bus pass holders.

Early morning travel for medical appointments – older persons bus pass holders can travel before 9am if they provide proof of an appointment at Queen Alexandra Hospital or St Mary’s Community Health Campus.

The scheme provides continued access to public transport for eligible residents, helping them travel to healthcare appointments, work, education, and social activities.

Councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport, said: "Extending the concessionary bus travel scheme for another year ensures that older adults and eligible people with disabilities can continue to access essential services and participate in community life. We are proud to continue offering this support, which significantly enhances the quality of life for many in our city."

For more information about concessionary travel passes in Portsmouth, visit: www.portsmouth.gov.uk/services/parking-roads-and-travel/travel.