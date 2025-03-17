Portsmouth tourism boom: city celebrates success and looks ahead

Portsmouth's council leader has helped kick-start English tourism week by highlighting the impact on the city and what’s to come.

Portsmouth continues to thrive as a top UK destination, with tourism playing a vital role in the local economy. The sector supports 12,589 jobs in the city, making it one of Portsmouth’s key industries.

To mark the start of English Tourism Week (14-23 March), Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt joined local tourism stakeholders to highlight the impact of tourism and what’s ahead for the city.

Councillor Pitt said: “If people were to read the front page of The News tomorrow and find out that the naval base was closing, people would be up in arms.

"That would indeed be a disaster but more jobs in Portsmouth are dependent on the tourism sector, we mustn’t forget that, that’s how important it is.”

With 12.4m visitors coming to Portsmouth each year, the city is known for its historic sites, interesting attractions, and vibrant atmosphere, according to a recent visitor survey. The top reasons people visit include returning after a positive experience, exploring specific attractions, and meeting family and friends.

This year promises to be particularly exciting, with three major sailing events, the Portsmouth Kite Show, and the return of Comic Con at the Guildhall. Portsmouth will also host the UK City of Pride in June and the Southsea Food Festival, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors.

Next year marks a significant milestone - the 100th anniversary of Portsmouth becoming a city. Instead of bidding for UK City of Culture, which Steve Pitt described as a costly and uncertain process, Portsmouth is focusing on its own celebrations.

“What we’ve done is put around half a million pounds into a pot so that we can really celebrate the centenary of our city next year,” he said.

In 2024, the city’s popularity peaked in September, followed by June, May, and August. Visitors frequently enjoy sightseeing, shopping, and spending time with loved ones.

Of the city's most popular attractions, Gunwharf Quays ranks number one followed by The Historic Dockyard and The Spinnaker Tower.