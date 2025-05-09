Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A recent Portsmouth City Council review has revealed a cultural divide - with many residents in the city’s most deprived areas feeling excluded from museums, libraries and other cultural spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The review, carried out by the Economic Development, Culture & Leisure Scrutiny Panel, aimed to understand why people in less advantaged communities are not engaging with local libraries, museums and cultural events. It also explored whether this lack of involvement might be affecting literacy levels, particularly among children.

One of the most powerful contributions came from Marie Amey, representing the Young Creatives group. She shared a personal story about her mother, who has lived in Portsmouth her entire life but had never visited any of the city’s museums. When asked why, her mother said she thought she couldn't afford them. When told that many were free, she paused again and said she didn’t feel "like I'm worth going into the museums."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amey reflected on how this shows a wider issue - not just about cost or information, but about how people see themselves in relation to the city's cultural life. "There is a divide," she said. "People don’t feel part of what is happening."

Portsmouth City Council Civic Offices in Guildhall SquarePicture: Allan Hutchings (150076-182)

The panel found that there are still significant barriers. For many residents, the cost of travel, lack of nearby facilities, and irregular opening times made it harder to take part. Some residents, especially older people or those with additional needs, simply didn’t feel that these places were meant for them.

Figures from the 2023 Summer Reading Challenge showed that children in poorer parts of the city were less likely to take part or achieve the same results as those in other areas. This suggests a link between cultural engagement and educational outcomes.

While the city’s cultural services are well-established, the review concluded that more needs to be done to make them truly accessible. That includes improving how they are promoted, ensuring they are evenly distributed across the city, and building trust within communities that have historically felt left out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel believes that by removing these barriers and reaching out more effectively, the city can help improve not just literacy, but the overall wellbeing and confidence of its residents.

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: “It is really important that everyone can access the cultural offer in Portsmouth, including museums and libraries and the free activities on offer throughout the year. To reach all residents we use a variety of different platforms, including in person at community settings, through our council magazines - Flagship and House Talk, on social media, and through schools.

“A full report addressing this is going to cabinet meeting on Tuesday 24 June.”