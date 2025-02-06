£1.3million revamp of city’s parks, splash parks and sports facilities proposed

Plans have been unveiled for a £1.3million revamp of the city’s parks and sports facilities as well as a major refurbishment of Portsmouth’s splash parks.

Portsmouth City Council has included a number of initiatives within its budget proposals which, it says, will enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike if they are approved.

Included in the proposals is funding for a biological dredging project to remove sediment and improve water quality at Baffins Pond as well as a two-year project to improve irrigation and biodiversity at Southsea Common.

The splash pools at Canoe Lake and Clarence Esplanade are set to be fully refurbished, and splash pools at Stamshaw, Buckland, Portsea and Paulsgrove will undergo relining. The council also hopes to renew play equipment at Victoria Park, College Park, Southsea Common and in Drayton Park. New equipment is also planned at the adventure parks in Landport, Somerstown, Portsea, Paulsgrove, Stamshaw and Buckland.

Also on the council’s list is the Playzones project bid, which could see new multi-use games areas created at Beacon View School, Stamshaw Park, Baffins Pond, Mayfield School and the Charles Dickens Centre if a bid for match funding is successful. The £300k investment from the council would then unlock £1.3m of funding from the Football Foundation towards the scheme.

The city's heritage is also recognised, with funding proposed for essential treatments to preserve key bronze statues, including the Grade II-listed Nelson statue, Queen Victoria, and Charles Dickens. The plans also include the installation of memorial plaques to honour the historic contributions and sacrifices made during World War II, as part of plans to commemorate the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day later this year.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "Because of our prudent approach to the council's finances, we can make these commitments despite the funding issues affecting local authorities across the country. These investments reflect our commitment to maintaining and improving Portsmouth’s public spaces for future generations.

"From playgrounds to historic statues, these projects will provide residents with enhanced recreational opportunities and will ensure the city continues to be a welcoming, vibrant, and inclusive place to live, work, and visit."

The city council also added it was putting £22m towards the plans for a new leisure centre and community hub at Bransbury Park as well as leading the renovation of Hilsea Lido, which is funded by the UK government and will open this year.

These proposals are part of the Council's capital budget, which can be used for major one-off projects and statutory improvements. The capital funding can't be used for funding the ongoing delivery of council services such as pressures arising from temporary accommodation and social care.

The budget proposals will be considered at the council's cabinet meeting on February 11 and if accepted will then go to the full council meeting on February 25 for approval.