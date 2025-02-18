Residents across Hampshire are invited to have their say on devolution

Residents can now share their views on devolution plans for Hampshire and the Solent, as the government launches a public consultation open until April 13.

The proposals, part of the Labour government’s devolution agenda, would transfer powers and funding from Westminster to a new strategic authority covering Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton. A mayor to lead that authority could be elected as soon as May 2026.

Local politicians remain divided. Some welcome the shift, while others argue it won’t address financial challenges without significant funding. Keith House, leader of Hampshire County Council’s opposition, said only taxation or government grants could replace the money councils have lost over the last 15 years.

Portsmouth City Council has criticised the plans, preferring a devolved authority focused on South Hampshire rather than the county-wide model being proposed.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Steve Pitt, said: “Devolution brings big change for the area and has the potential to provide new opportunities for Portsmouth, with significant decisions around economic growth, infrastructure and transport being made locally, instead of by central Government.

“It’s hugely important that our residents and businesses are involved in the Devolution process and have their say. We’d encourage residents and businesses to go to the Government’s website to find out more and take part in their consultation to help shape the proposed arrangements for Portsmouth and the region, to benefit our local community.”

Southampton City Council leader, Cllr Lorna Fielker, urged residents to participate, stating: “Devolution brings huge opportunities for Southampton, and it’s really important that the city’s residents and businesses have their say.”

New Forest District Council leader, Cllr Jill Cleary, welcomed the opportunity for local decision-making, saying devolution would allow Hampshire to retain more of its locally generated funding.

Hampshire County Council leader, Cllr Nick Adams-King, called it “the biggest change to local government in a generation” and said the region’s inclusion in the government’s Devolution Priority Programme highlighted its economic importance, with over two million residents and an economy worth £80bn.

He added: “This transition will empower local authorities to make vital decisions closer to where residents live and work, driving economic growth, innovation, and productivity.

“This will enable us to create the best possible future for our citizens and businesses, improving people’s quality of life and spearheading the UK’s economic recovery in the coming years through opportunities such as sustainable economic growth, reduced inequalities, and maximised net zero ambitions.”

The government argues the new authority could improve transport, skills, housing, and public services, attract investment, and support environmental and health goals. With an elected mayor representing the area at a national level, it could also give Hampshire and the Solent a stronger voice in government decisions.

The consultation asks members of the public seven questions, they then have to state to what extent they agree or disagree.

To take part in the consultation, you can access the online survey here.