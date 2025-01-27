Row after tree which was causing subsidence was chopped down with no notice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An insurance company is embroiled in a row for chopping a century-old oak tree down without telling the council amid accusations the felling was unnecessary.

RSA insurance was granted permission to chop down the oak tree after cracking was found on the inside of a house in Hillcroft, Segensworth, after its survey found the tree was drying out the area by removing water and that had caused subsidence.

The homeowner Steve Thomas, said there was 'no alternative' to the protected tree coming down - which had been opposed by local MP and former Home Secretary Suella Braverman - other than his house falling down.

Neighbours have hit out at RSA insurance, saying they treated felling as the 'first resort' for dealing with subsidence and that a 'hugely important' plant has now been lost. But insists that 'all options are considered' and that the loss of any tree was 'regrettable'.

The oak tree as it was being felled in Segensworth | Andrew Croft/Solent News

The felled oak was under a Tree Protection Order (TPO) and permission was granted by Fareham Borough Council in April last year to fell it. But the council have now criticised RSA for not giving them five days notice of the tree felling, one of the conditions listed in their decision notice.

The day after the tree was felled this week the principal tree officer at the council, Paul Johnston, contacted the insurance company to say the council were 'concerned' that notice had not been given and to highlight the 'distress' to residents.

The decision to fell the tree was also opposed by Ms Braverman who said 'other avenues', such as restricting the roots, should have been explored before the entire tree was felled. In December last year she said insurance firms in general were 'taking advantage' of councils' liability.

In a statement, she said: "Insurance companies have pressured local authorities into felling perfectly healthy trees with Tree Preservation Orders at the first point of contact.

"I recently met with the Association of British Insurers (ABI) to highlight this issue and urge them to change their guidance. The ABI is working with Defra and Forestry England on a new protocol that should improve the current situation, to be introduced next year.”

Retired surveyor and neighbour Tim Bishop, 67, explained that the trees were important for biodiversity with 'huge numbers of insects and birds'.

He said: "He is complaining he has got subsidence, I explained I have got subsidence in my house, it is not just trees that cause subsidence.

"I just think there aren't that many Oak trees left, it harbours huge numbers of insects and birds.

"It is just the thought we are knocking it down when it was not needed.

"We are concerned he will go for the other trees next."

Tim Bishop | Andrew Croft/Solent News

The property was built in 1985 with foundations just 1.5 metres deep, which the arboricultural report found were 'inadequate', and the tree was in the corner of the garden on a strip of Crown land.

Mr Thomas declined to comment as he watched the tree being felled. However, he said: "I don't see why there's such a fuss, there was no alternative other than the house falling down."

Ms Ancell, 60, said she was 'outraged' by the ‘heartbreaking’ loss of the tree which she discovered when she came back from the shop.

"It is an utter disgrace, I am just lost for words that this has happened, I am just in shock,” Ms Ancell added.

"I just nipped to the shops first thing this morning when I came back I heard some noise and thought what the hell is that and saw all the branches being cut off.

"Taking that tree out was not the solution to the problem, there used to be a whole row of Oaks.

"The trees have been there for a hundred years, they have got huge value, I have admired these trees for the last 25 years of living here."

The Oak tree as it was being felled in Segensworth | Andrew Croft/Solent News

A spokesperson for RSA said: "Where a home has suffered any tree related subsidence damage, it must always be remedied to prevent further damage to the property and distress to the homeowner.

"As soon as we are notified of these particular claims, qualified experts are engaged to investigate, identify and advise on all potential courses of action.

"All options are considered and explored and the removal of the tree is the option of last resort.

"The loss of any tree is regrettable; but in some cases targeted tree removal can be the most effective solution in mitigating subsidence and protecting our customer’s home."

An RSA Insurance spokesperson has said they are speaking to the council after being criticised for not giving appropriate notice for the felling of an oak tree.

"We are taking this up directly with the council," they said.