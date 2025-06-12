A cottage in Gosport can be extended despite objections from the naval institute next door over security.

Applicant Ross Wincott’s plans to build a single-storey side and rear extension at 7 Ellachie Mews in Gosport have been given the go-ahead.

It took minutes for the Gosport Borough Council regulatory board on June 4 to approve the council officer’s recommendation for reinstating the garage and providing a family living space despite objections from the Institute of Naval Medicine, the Royal Navy's primary medical training and research facility.

Gosport Borough Council's regulatory board on June 4 approved plans for an extension to a home near the Institute of Naval Medicine | LDRS

The heritage statement said 7 Ellachie Mews is a detached house, built in 2004, within the garden of Monckton Cottage with shared access to Ellachie Mews. The original plot was divided and allowed sufficient parking however this required the demolition of the existing garage. He now wants to reinstate a garage 7.7m by 9.3m.

On objecting, the Institute of Naval Medicine in Alverstoke said: “The institute is a military establishment and as such, there are considerable security implications generated by this development. This structure needs to be at least three metres away from the perimeter wall so access to the institute cannot be gained from the roof of the structure.”

A second objection from the Institute of Naval Medicine (INM) said, as a neighbour, it refuted the claim it had been consulted. If it had, it would have raised the concerns over two lime trees being removed and proposed footings affecting its existing boundary wall’s footings. It said “leading to collapse and severely compromising the security of INM.”

Chair of the board, Councillor Richard Earle (Lib Dem, Elson) said “with any luck” the institute could find a way of making its boundary secure by building another fence inside its boundary.

The board unanimously approved this application 24/00348/FULL.