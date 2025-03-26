Southsea's first accessible beach huts installed marking a significant step towards inclusivity

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 26th Mar 2025, 13:34 BST
Portsmouth's first accessible beach huts have been installed on Southsea seafront marking a significant step towards inclusivity and accessibility at the beach.

Available for booking through Portsmouth City Council’s Seafront Services webpage, these specially designed beach huts are equipped with essential amenities including a kettle, fridge, cupboard, deck chairs, and decorative items, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

Pictured is: (l-r) David Evans who started the project, Laura Collinson, from the accessible beach huts group and Mark Collings, current seafront operations officer.Picture: Sarah Standing (240325-951) | Sarah Standing

Key features of the accessible beach hut include an accessible path leading down the beach towards the sea, and ramps providing entry from the promenade into the beach hut.

This initiative has been made possible through prioritising projects like this and the new sensory room at Exploria in the Council's budget. This underscores Portsmouth City Council's commitment to enhancing accessibility and fostering an inclusive environment for residents and visitors alike.

Cllr Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council said: "It's great to be able to offer these accessible beach huts. Through these projects we are making sure that when people need additional help to live their lives, it is there for them. This is a really important step into making Portsmouth accessible and inclusive for all."

Pictured is: Laura Collinson, from the accessible beach huts group. Picture: Sarah Standing (240325-958) | Sarah Standing

Laura Collinson from the Accessible Beach Campaign group said: "I’m so pleased that Portsmouth City Council have installed these accessible beach huts. Our campaign group has been asking for better access and it’s great to see the results.

“The shingle beach makes access to the water extremely difficult but we are working towards making this happen with the PCC seafront team.

“If you’re interested in seeing ideas and proposals put forward, or have your own ideas, please join us our Facebook group Accessible Beach Campaign for Pompey (ABC4P)."

