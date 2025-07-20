“Shameful” plans to “dump” asylum seekers in Waterlooville town centre “must be stopped”, according to MP Suella Braverman.

Suella Braverman, Conservative MP for Fareham and Waterlooville.

The Fareham and Waterlooville MP is leading the charge to derail Labour plans to house 35 "illegal migrants” in London Road.

Ms Braverman, who has launched a petition to stop the “utterly inappropriate” plans, has also savaged Havant Borough Council (HBC) for not responding to a consultation from housing provider Clearsprings over the project and for failing to object to the proposals.

Ms Braverman and Conservative councillors on HBC have written to the home secretary and the Labour leader of the council asking them to stop the plans. “Shamefully, we have been informed that HBC did not respond to the consultation from Clearsprings, the housing provider, and HBC did not object to the proposals. This is not good enough,” The MP fumed.

She continued: “Housing illegal migrants and 'asylum seekers' in Waterlooville town centre is totally wrong. Our local services are already under strain. This plan will dump further pressure on policing, healthcare, and public infrastructure, all while ignoring the legitimate concerns of residents who have been left voiceless.

“Waterlooville families deserve better than to have their town centre used as overflow accommodation because Labour has lost control of our borders after scrapping the Rwanda plan.

“Our town has undergone an amazing transformation and become a welcoming place to work, invest, shop, dine and play; decisions such as this will once again make our town centres no go zones for the patriotic, common-sense majority.

“This site, in the centre of our town, is utterly inappropriate for migrant accommodation. It must be stopped. If you agree, demand an immediate halt to this plan. Please sign our petition to tell the Home Office and Havant Borough Council what you think.”

Similar plans for 27 flats at Wates House in Wallington Hill, Fareham town centre, were given the boot in April after fierce opposition.

Ms Braverman, celebrating the decision to abandon those plans, said at the time: “I am delighted that the Home Office has listened to me and local people and that Wates House will no longer be used for illegal immigrants. Thank you to over 1,000 local people who signed my petition.”