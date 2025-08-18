Southsea food festival 2025 generates £1.52m for local economy

Southsea Food Festival 2025 generated £1.52m for the local economy, an independent impact study has revealed.

The two-day Portsmouth City Council event drew a record-breaking 63,400 visitors. Almost half of those surveyed said they came specifically for the festival, and 38 per cent reported plans to return to support local businesses following their visit.

A record 80 businesses participated this year, with more than half based in Portsmouth, highlighting the city’s diverse and thriving food scene. Trader and visitor feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with 92 per cent of traders and 94 per cent of visitors rating the festival as good or excellent.

The festival’s reputation as a regional attraction was reinforced by the fact that 30 per cent of attendees travelled from outside Portsmouth, underlining its importance to the city’s visitor economy.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “Southsea Food Festival is a brilliant example of how we can support local businesses while attracting thousands of visitors to our city.

“The £1.5m boost to our economy shows just how valuable events like this are not just for traders, but for the wider business community. We’re proud to see Southsea shine as a destination for food lovers from across the region.”

Now in its 17th year, the festival has grown into one of the South Coast’s largest and most popular food events. A new Kitchen Stage for 2025 featured chefs and restaurateurs from local favourites including Smoke and Mirrors, The Briny, and Natty’s, the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year, showcasing live cooking demonstrations.

Held across Palmerston Road precinct, Avenue De Caen, and surrounding high streets, the festival offered everything from smokehouse brisket and soft shell crab to vegan dishes and Portsmouth’s award-winning aged rum.

The event forms part of Portsmouth City Council’s wider programme to support small businesses and promote the city’s independent food and retail sectors. Planning is already underway for Southsea Food Festival 2026, which will return in July next year.