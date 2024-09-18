The iconic black shelter is returning and will be joined by two yellow shelters which were all dismantled, refurbished and stored while the main works on the area between the Pyramids and South Parade Pier took place. A new ramp has also been constructed providing easy access to the area from Castle Field which will link to the promenade area running from Blue Reef to the Pyramids.
Concrete bench bases have also been poured and when complete will be covered in timber to match the ones around Long Curtain Moat and Southsea Castle.
Work has also begun at the other end of the city with preparations beginning at Ports Creek the carpark at Hilsea closed along with the main path, with walkers using alternative routes into Foxes Forest from the Lido area.
Around 1.9 km of flood defences are to be installed along the northern coastline of Portsea Island including a sloped earth embankment, which provides the required flood defence level, with a rock armour toe. New seating, play and viewing areas will be placed along the coastal path with information boards added and wildlife habitats also created. Works in that area are expected to continue until the end of next year.
Meanwhile the costal defences running along the eastern side of the city from Milton to Anchorage Park alongside Eastern Road have been completed and were open to the public at the end of last week.
