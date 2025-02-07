Gosport’s councillors have hit out at the “disgraceful” behaviour of Hampshire County Council as it tries to close a popular outdoor learning centre which is “too good to lose”.

There was cross party support as Gosport borough councillors backed a motion to try to keep Stubbington Study Centre open, with the county council planning to turn it into a new secure children’s home. February 5’s full council meeting of Gosport Borough Council called on the county council to rethink the move.

Proposing the motion, Councillor Kirsten Bradley (Lib Dem, Lee East) said: “The centre has given many 1,000s of children many experiences: memories growing up and first experiences away from home. Families, friends, councillors and even our opposition councillors in Fareham have come to us stating we must campaign to keep Stubbington open.

Cllr Kirsten Bradley said taking away Stubbington Study Centre is a disgrace | LDRS

“Taking this local facility away is a disgrace.”

Councillors also called on “everyone” to attend the march on Saturday, February 8, in a bid to save the centre. Protesters will be meeting at the Lee On Solent memorial and walking towards the centre itself.

Councillor Kirsty Cox (Lib Dem, Hardway), who seconded the motion, said: “Children not just from Gosport will miss this facility if it goes. Myself, my siblings, my children and now my grandchildren have all been going there.”

As a governor at a primary school in a deprived area, Cllr Julie Westerby (Lib Dem, Leesland and Newtown) said: “I know my children thrive when they go to the Stubbington Study Centre. It’s close enough that they don’t feel homesick. It is a vital, vital resource.”

Cllr Jonathan Brown (Lab, Grange and Alver Valley) said: “The closure detaches from common sense as the centre pays for itself.”

Cllr Lesley Meenaghan (Con, Harbourside and Town) said: “Young people are in a mental health crisis and need to be away from mobile devices. Outdoor leisure is important.”

Cllr Bob Maynard (Lib Dem, Bridgemary) referring to the local government reorganisation plans, said: “This highlights the importance of a local voice being able to intervene.”

Stubbington Study Centre | Hampshire County Council

Hampshire County Council said the new home was needed to cope with a high demand for specialist residential care and has urged residents to take part in the current public consultation.

The motion, agreed by full council, said: “Gosport Borough Council regrets the proposal by Hampshire County Council to close the Stubbington Study Centre. This much-loved facility has benefitted thousands of Gosport youngsters over many years. Gosport Council calls on Hampshire County Council to keep the Stubbington Study Centre open.

“The council instructed the chief executive to respond to the official consultation on behalf of the council and make it clear that Gosport Council believes the study centre is too good to lose and should remain open and advises residents and other interested groups to also engage in the consultation.”

The anger comes ahead of a protest march which is due to take place tomorrow (Saturday, February 8). The march will start at 10am at the Lee On Solent Memorial, Marine Parade West and then head towards the Stubbington Study Centre.

Hampshire County Council will then discuss the proposals at a committee meeting on March 5 and then again on March 18.