The Hard Interchange fully reopens after months of repair work

A Portsmouth transport hub has fully reopened after essential repair works were completed.

The Hard Interchange reopened on Thursday, January 2, 2025. Pictured is Colin Ashcroft, operations manager, Stagecoach, Simon French, managing director of Mildren Construction, Cllr Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport, Portsmouth City Council, and Matt Griffith, operations manager of First Bus | Portsmouth City Council

The Hard Interchange opened at 7am this morning (Thursday, January 2) following the completion of road surface replacement work on the bus apron at the front of the terminal building. The bus apron has been closed since last summer due to the works with bus and taxi services using a temporary stop on Queen Street.

Councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport at Portsmouth City Council, has heralded the opening. He said: "We are so pleased to be kicking off an exciting year of bus travel improvements with the full re-opening of the Hard Interchange.

"The completion of this essential work, ensures that the Hard Interchange can continue operating as a vibrant and accessible transport hub for many years to come, welcoming visitors and supporting residents on local and national journeys. We sincerely thank passengers and operators for their patience and understanding throughout this important project."

It is the first step in what could prove to be a transformative year for Portsmouth’s bus network. The council has put in place a Portsmouth Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) which is utilising a grant of £48 million from the Department for Transport (DfT). It aims to increase bus usage in the city and make services more reliable, affordable, and faster.

Further information on the Portsmouth Bus Service Improvement Plan can be found here.