The Hard Interchange set to fully reopen after repair work - when

The Hard Interchange is set to fully reopen later this week after its crumbling bus apron was repaired.

Bus and taxi services have been using temporary stands but will return to their original position at 7am on January 2. The last coach service to use the temporary stop at Stop P on Queen Street will be the 5.35am on January 2 National Express departure to Heathrow/London Victoria.

The work at The Hard is now complete | Portsmouth City Council

As previously reported by The News, the bus apron was built in the 70s and sits on a substructure piled into the seabed. However, it has been plagued with problems and has been deteriorating since the opening of the new £9.2million bus station in May 2017, costing the taxpayers thousands to resurface it and fill in potholes.

It closed in the summer to allow for the repair work to be carried out, and can now open on January 2 when the freshly poured concrete will have fully cured and harden to safely support buses and coaches.

The terminal building remains open, as it has been during the works. Further details about temporary changes at the Hard can be found here.

Portsmouth City Council's legal team is dealing with claims arising from the original works.