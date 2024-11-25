A major initiative has been launched in the city to protect the public in the event of a terrorist attack.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Police and Crime Commissioner, Donna Jones, and Portsmouth City Council have jointly funded Guardian Response and Incident Packs (GRIP) given to The Hard Interchange, The Wedgewood Rooms, Lakeside, The Botanical Port Solent, the Historical Dockyard, the Civic Offices and Drift Southsea.

Pictured is: (centre) Donna Jones, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner, (third from right) Phil Carr, founder of Forseti Training and (second from right) Cllr. Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council with some of the businesses in the Portsmouth area. | Sarah Standing

The GRIP kits, supplied by the Fareham-based company Forseti Training, support what is known as Martyn’s Law, formally known as The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, which is currently going through Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It aims to better protect the public from terror attacks by requiring certain public venues to improve preparedness and have systems in place to help keep people safe. The Bill is named after Martyn Hett, one of the victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

According to the Home Office, since the start of 2017 agencies and law enforcement have disrupted 39 late-stage plots and there have been 15 domestic terror attacks. The Bill will mean that for the first time those responsible for qualifying premises and events consider the terrorist risk and how they would respond to an attack.

PCC Donna Jones said: “My role as Police Commissioner is to ensure safer communities. Public safety is of the utmost importance because acts of terrorism can occur at venues and sites at any time. Providing these GRIP kits gives these businesses in Portsmouth the ability to respond quickly to such an event with the equipment and the training to cope with the aftermath as well.

“We are making sure that those on the frontline are trained and prepared to have the best possible chance to protect the public and to save lives. By working together, we are creating a safer environment for both the staff working in these premises and for the public visiting these premises.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police and council are working together

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "Our city should be a place where everyone feels safe. By working in partnership with the Police and Crime Commissioner to introduce the GRIP kits, we want to increase everyone’s confidence to recognise and respond to incidents.”

The Director and Lead Instructor of Forseti Training, Phil Carr, has worked in the night-time economy, corporate, retail and events sector for more than 20 years practising first aid, physical intervention and conflict management within a security role.

He said: “It is vital to make sure that equipment is available to venues and appropriate levels of staff are trained in its use alongside lifesaving skills to ensure someone is always available. Should we face incidents such as the Manchester Arena attack, Southport, and London Bridge again, we need to be able to make a difference.

“Through knowledge and equipment, we can, we will, and we must make safer environments for staff, for customers, and for everyone. This GRIP kit is designed to save lives and cut down response times by placing everything in a single package.”

Each GRIP kit contains a trauma bleed kit, a first aid kit, a portable defibrillator unit that can deliver over 20 shocks, a pocket mask, several burn gel blots, and a foil blanket.