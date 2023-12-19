A theatre at the centre of a row over its new 450-seat venue built without planning permission has now been the victim of burglary.

Fareham Borough Council is taking action against Titchfield Festival Theatre following the construction of a new 450-seat theatre behind the existing site. The new theatre did not have planning permission, though the theatre does not believe it needs it

Titchfield Festival Theatre said its new lighting and sound desks, worth around £40,000, have been stolen – the latest problem for the community group to deal with. The show did go on though as spare equipment was unplugged and used, with the tech ‘luckily’ backed up on the cloud. It meant this year’s panto could still play to packed audiences over the weekend.

It is believed the theft happened between 11.15pm on Friday, December 15 and 9.45am on Saturday, December 16, with Hampshire Constabulary now investigating. It adds to the theatre’s woes as it is locked in a battle with Fareham Borough Council over the 450-seat theatre it built without planning permission. It now looks like the government will settle the dispute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group said the council sent in fire and building regulator officers to the theatre last week to close it down but were unsuccessful. In 2019, Titchfield Festival Theatre Limited applied for planning permission for a 567-seat theatre at its St Margaret’s Lane location, which is behind its existing smaller, theatre. The application was refused by the council because the site is in an unsustainable and poorly accessible location outside the urban area, has inadequate levels of parking spaces provided, and the new theatre would lead to a significant increase in noise affecting neighbours.

The 450-seater theatre now sits on the site in the space that was previously used for storage. Building work started last July and took a year and it is on the site that has operated as a theatre for over 10 years. The theatre said this is an important factor as, after 10 years, buildings are deemed lawful regardless of whether they had permission or not. But the borough council has issued an enforcement notice which requires the theatre use to cease by February 29 unless an appeal is lodged. Titchfield Festival Theatre Limited has the right to appeal to the Secretary of State until December 29.

Kevin Fraser, artistic director, has asked the council for clarification on various planning issues and failing that, is set to appeal to the Planning Inspectorate this week, before Christmas. Mr Fraser said the theatre is operating within the planning regulations and said: “We took considerable legal advice before going ahead, it’s not something that was done on spec. Fareham council believes that we don’t. So, we will let the planning inspector settle it.”

He also said the build was done under internal works contained within the same site and needed no planning permission, only building regulation. The council, however, has issue with a lack of parking capacity. It said there are only 35 spaces at the venue, and was also concerned about the impact on the neighbourhood in terms of noise from the theatre and audiences arriving and leaving for performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Fraser said: “I believe Fareham council is set to protect their town centre and new live venue.” As for parking, the theatre director said, there is Hampshire County Council land that surrounds the theatre that he has offered to rent and he estimates could have generated £120,000 in rent for the council but they refused.

Cllr Nick Walker, chairman of the planning committee, said the council has no option but to pursue formal planning enforcement action. It [sic] beggars belief that anyone would build a new 450-seat theatre without first securing planning permission,” he said.