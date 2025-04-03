Transformation of derelict Odeon cinema into new homes is now complete

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The transformation of the former Odeon cinema in North End into new affordable homes has now been completed

VIVID has announced the completion of 18 new homes on Laburnum Grove to replace the former cinema screen which has been swept aside for the redevelopment project, completed in partnership with Imperial Homes.

The new homes have now been completed in place of the former Odeon cinema in North End. (Credit: VIVID) | VIVID

The scheme comprises 12 houses and six apartments, with 15 homes available for social rent and three for shared ownership which saw the cinema, which once boasted four screens, completely repurposed with the front of the old cinema on London Road having long-been converted into a shop.

See the video embedded in this story for the glimpse of the demolition work in progress.

Odeon cinema site in North End - Site during demolition (Credit: Charlie Pharoah) | Charlie Pharoah

However, the site maintains a nod to its cinematic past and includes road names such as Picture House Mews and a flat block named Mather Court, after the cinema’s architect Andrew Mather.

The cinema closed in 2008 with planning permission for new housing granted in 2022.

Odeon cinema site in North End pre-demolition (Credit: Charlie Pharoah) | Charlie Pharoah

Tristan Samuels, Group Development & New Business Director at VIVID, said: “We’re committed to providing as many people as possible with the opportunity to have a place to call home. It’s been great to repurpose such a well-known space to provide homes to people who need them. I look forward to our customers moving in and enjoying their new homes.”

Ben Olds, Land Director at Imperial Homes, said: “Imperial Homes have once again successfully worked in partnership with VIVID on the regeneration of the iconic Odeon Cinema on London Road Portsmouth.

“The scheme supports 18 new dwellings (a mixture of houses and apartments) following the demolition of the derelict and fire damaged cinema.”