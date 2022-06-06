Boris Johnson will face the vote between 6pm and 8pm in the House of Parliament.
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, said in a statement: ‘The threshold of 15 per cent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.
Read More
‘In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 today Monday, June 6 — details to be confirmed.
‘The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.’
It means the threshold of at least 54 letters of no confidence has been reached.
We will bring you all the latest updates throughout the day.
Follow along for national and local reaction in our live blog below.
Live updates as Boris Johnson faces vote of confidence
Last updated: Monday, 06 June, 2022, 18:24
- Threshold to trigger vote has been met
- Vote will take place between 6pm and 8pm
- MPs in our area pledge support to PM
Long queue forms as MPs vote this evening
A long queue of Conservative MPs formed outside the Houses of Parliament’s committee rooms as a confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s leadership began.
Father of the House Sir Peter Bottomley was the first Conservative MP to vote.
Other early voters included Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Home Office minister Kit Malthouse.
Results not expected until around 9pm
BBC news reporting that the results of the vote are expected around 9pm.
Portsmouth residents call on MPs to 'get a grip'
Residents of Portsmouth have had their say on the no-confidence vote facing the prime minister – with a recurring message that people are left jaded by the political climate and do not feel represented.
Conservative MPs are set to cast their votes in a secret ballot that will signal how much support the prime minister Boris Johnson has within his own party.
Voting is underway now
The vote of confidence is now underway
Leader of Scottish Conservatives to vote against PM
Voting opens in just over 10 minutes
The vote of confidence is set to begin at 6pm and will last until 8pm.
The results will then be announced later in the evening
Reports coming out from PM’s meeting with MPs this evening
‘Curious’
This is how many MPs have publicly backed PM so far
He needs 180 to vote that they have confidence in him.
PM said to be in ‘good spirits’ ahead of vote
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in “good” spirits ahead of the confidence vote, according to Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who had just spoken with him.
When asked by the PA news agency what Mr Johnson’s mood was like as she came out of Number 10, Ms Kallas paused for a moment before saying: “Good.”
The leaders had been meeting to discuss the war in Ukraine.