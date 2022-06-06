Boris Johnson will face the vote between 6pm and 8pm in the House of Parliament.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, said in a statement: ‘The threshold of 15 per cent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence today. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

‘In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 today Monday, June 6 — details to be confirmed.

‘The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.’

It means the threshold of at least 54 letters of no confidence has been reached.

