Work has begun on a major new development in Portsmouth as developers prepare to lay the foundations for Victory Quay.

The first phase will bring 183 much-needed homes to the Tipner site with PMC Construction acting as the principle contractor for VIVID. When complete, the scheme will deliver 835 new homes in total, offering a mix of social rent, shared ownership and homes for sale.

Victory Quay is planned as a new “gateway to the city”, with space for sustainable living, and public access to the coast. The development is backed by Portsmouth City Council and Homes England and is transforming the former Pounds Scrapyard site.

Early works include completing the new sea wall and raising the land to make it safe for building. Essential services such as water, electricity and roads will be put in place, along with a scenic coastal path for residents and visitors.

Tristan Samuels, Group Development and New Business Director at VIVID, said: “Victory Quay is about more than building homes – it’s about building futures.

“Phase 1 lays the foundation and sets the tone for everything we’re building here, and the appointment of PMC Construction a local contractor who understands the importance of this site to the city marks a key moment in turning vision into reality.

“Their experience and collaborative approach give us confidence as we move into the delivery stage – bringing forward the first homes and the beginnings of a new community.”

PMC Construction, a local firm, is bringing expertise and local partnerships to the project. They have already hosted a skills workshop for apprentices, showing support for future talent.

Steve Cripps, Managing Director of PMC Construction, said: “Victory Quay will be the new gateway to the city. This development is a real statement by VIVID and we’re proud to be involved.

“It will breathe new life into land that’s been unused for many years, creating a vibrant new residential area. Offering much-needed housing, as well as employment and training opportunities for local people and suppliers.”

Work on the site will continue through the autumn, with environmental care for birds and wildlife during the winter months. The first homes are expected to be ready in late 2026.