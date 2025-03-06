Plans are progressing on delivering a “serious investment” to improve the high street in a Hampshire town.

The next phase of the Waterlooville town centre masterplan focuses on enhancing the public realm.

It follows on from Havant Borough Council’s vacant shop scheme, which saw a number of new businesses open in the town centre.

Councillors have been praising the work going on to revitalise Waterlooville | Joe Williams

Members of the West of Waterlooville Forum were told engagement on options for the area between the bandstand and The Exchange restaurant had received a positive response from residents and landowners.

The borough council has committed £800,000 to delivering public realm improvements which aim to make the town centre a more attractive place to visit.

Wayne Layton, executive head of regeneration, economic development and preventative services, told the forum meeting on Tuesday, March 4, said: “That investment has really sent a message and the number of people I have spoken to since last week when that’s gone public have said this is the thing that really needed to happen in Waterlooville, some serious investment.

“All of the quick wins stuff we have done has been really positive and started to create a buzz around the town centre.

“At the end of the day, there is only so much us, as a local authority, can do and the one thing we can do is improve the public realm and we are working with Hampshire colleagues to achieve that.”

Mr Layton said the council was expecting to see “quite exciting news” from landowners over potential new arrivals to the high street “very soon”.

Forum vice chair Cllr Antonia Harrison said the £150,000 that went into the vacant shop scheme was a “successful start”.

She said it was important to go further and it was not just about “filling a few shops”.

“We need to go to the next stage and we are fed up with hearing ‘well it’s all well and good having a few new shops but the place is still ugly, it’s so grey, it’s so drab’,” Cllr Harrison said.

“Yes, we know that because we live here and this is why we are putting this money in and we are more than delighted to put what is a significant investment into the town.

“We have the money to do it and we are really committed and looking forward to seeing the new town.”

Five options for the public realm were consulted on over the past two months, with designs taking on board feedback given during earlier stages of the Waterlooville town centre engagement project.

The preferred option, which received 43 per cent of the 314 votes, will now undergo a feasibility study to ensure it is affordable, fit for purpose and future-proof.

It features large planters with seating as well as a planted courtyard design at the Wellington Way junction.

The layout used a range of colours and shapes in its hard landscaping and included more trees.

Cllr Harrison said an improved public realm would attract footfall and encourage people to spend more time in the high street.

She added: “Waterlooville has not been a destination to invite your friends into but little by little it is becoming that place and as the place becomes more and more popular, of course that will attract new shops.

“It is just a case of watch this space. We know it takes a while but we are very confident about the town centre.”

Newlands Parish Council chairman Cllr David Crichton said there were positive “green shoots” for the town centre.

He said: “We had an uphill battle to try and do anything in Waterlooville and it’s a particular pleasure to see what’s happening now.

“I think the results that we have got so far are excellent.”