WATCH: My Dog Sighs leaves his mark on Waterlooville with fantastic new artwork

Locals took to social media yesterday as a popular local artist unveiled his latest work in Waterlooville.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My Dog Sighs has unveiled new artwork in Waterlooville | Joe Williams

One eagle-eyed fan of the artist spotted a sticker in Waterlooville last week, suggesting that something was afoot. Then yesterday (Tuesday, March 4), Paul Stone, otherwise known as My Dog Sighs, got to work on the side of the old Pink Party Balloon shop on Stakes Hill Road.

The work was painted on the side of The Pink Party shop in Stakes Hill Road. | Joe Williams

Known for his incredibly detailed and beautiful eye artwork, the artist painted a variation of his everyman pieces which can also be seen dotted around Portsmouth. Pictures were posted on social media as excited locals noticed the work in progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waterlooville is currently undergoing a regeneration scheme run by Havant Borough Council of which street art was one of the features of the masterplan. Now the town boasts a heralded street artists work.

The building it is painted on is now vacant with the Pink Party Shop owner setting up a new balloon workshop nearby for collections and deliveries. There is a nod to he shop with one of the characters holding a pink balloon.

Watch the video embedded in this article to see the artwork in full.