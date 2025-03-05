WATCH: My Dog Sighs leaves his mark on Waterlooville with fantastic new artwork
One eagle-eyed fan of the artist spotted a sticker in Waterlooville last week, suggesting that something was afoot. Then yesterday (Tuesday, March 4), Paul Stone, otherwise known as My Dog Sighs, got to work on the side of the old Pink Party Balloon shop on Stakes Hill Road.
Known for his incredibly detailed and beautiful eye artwork, the artist painted a variation of his everyman pieces which can also be seen dotted around Portsmouth. Pictures were posted on social media as excited locals noticed the work in progress.
Waterlooville is currently undergoing a regeneration scheme run by Havant Borough Council of which street art was one of the features of the masterplan. Now the town boasts a heralded street artists work.
The building it is painted on is now vacant with the Pink Party Shop owner setting up a new balloon workshop nearby for collections and deliveries. There is a nod to he shop with one of the characters holding a pink balloon.
Watch the video embedded in this article to see the artwork in full.
