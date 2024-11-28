A trade union is leading protests nationwide against the government’s winter fuel payment cuts to pensioners - including in Portsmouth.

Unite the Union members and pensioners groups will be protesting the government cuts in Portsmouth Central Library in Guildhall Walk on Friday, November 29 at 12pm. The protests come after Unite commissioned a poll which revealed 65 per cent of voters think it is unfair that pensioners on incomes as low as £220 a week will be refused winter fuel payments.

Sharon Graham, the Unite general secretary, said: “The campaign opposing the pickpocketing of pensioners is now coming to a town near you. The government needs to rapidly rethink this tin-eared cut. It is simply wrong that winter fuel payments have been slashed while the mega wealthy remain untouched."

The policy was announced by the chancellor of the exchequer, Rachel Reeves, in July and has proved controversial. Unite has now begun legal action by setting in motion a judicial review of the government's policy, believing that it has acted unlawfully.

Unite organiser Joshua Berlyne said: “Thousands of pensioners have lost their winter fuel payments, just as Ofgem have allowed the energy firms to put fuel prices up again. That means retired people are dramatically worse off this winter.

“If the government has a financial black hole to fill, they should tax the profits of these energy companies or add a wealth tax on the very richest in our society who can afford it. Pensioners will remember who picked their pockets the next time they come to cast their vote.”

The poll results unveiled by Unite also showed that nearly 75 per cent of respondents are worried about themselves or a family member affording their heating bills this winter.

A government spokesperson said: “We are committed to supporting pensioners – with millions set to see their state pension rise by up to £1,900 this parliament through our commitment to the triple lock.

“Over a million pensioners will still receive the winter fuel payment, and our drive to boost pension credit take-up has already seen a 152% increase in claims. While many others will also benefit from the £150 warm home discount to help with their energy bills over winter.”