Premier League legends and Pompey FC legends are dusting off their football boots ready to take part in an ‘exciting’ charity match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘exciting’ match will welcome a brilliant lineup of both Premier League and Pompey FC legends including the likes of Wes Brown, Jimmy Carter, David Norris, Herman Hreidarsson and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie's Legacy has organised its fourth charity football match for next month. | The News

The football match, which will take place at the AFC Portchester grounds, will cost £15 per adult with the money raised going to Sophie’s Legacy which is a charity that helps children in hospital.

Charlotte Fairall, founder of Sophie’s Legacy, said: “We are very excited to announce a charity match between Premier League legends vs Pompey legends.

“This event is a vital fundraiser supporting families with loved ones in hospital.”

The charity, which was established following the death of 10-year-old Sophie Fairall, gives families a lifeline when their children are unwell. Providing hot meals, clothes, chargers and toiletries, as well as pizza nights, transport costs and more, the charity has already helped thousands of people since it was founded in 2022.