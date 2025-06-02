Pompey FC legends including David Norris and Hermann Hreidarsson to play in 'very exciting' charity match
Sophie’s Legacy has organised its fourth charity football match which will take place on Saturday, July 19 - and it is anticipated to be a sell-out.
The ‘exciting’ match will welcome a brilliant lineup of both Premier League and Pompey FC legends including the likes of Wes Brown, Jimmy Carter, David Norris, Herman Hreidarsson and many more.
The football match, which will take place at the AFC Portchester grounds, will cost £15 per adult with the money raised going to Sophie’s Legacy which is a charity that helps children in hospital.
Charlotte Fairall, founder of Sophie’s Legacy, said: “We are very excited to announce a charity match between Premier League legends vs Pompey legends.
“This event is a vital fundraiser supporting families with loved ones in hospital.”
The charity, which was established following the death of 10-year-old Sophie Fairall, gives families a lifeline when their children are unwell. Providing hot meals, clothes, chargers and toiletries, as well as pizza nights, transport costs and more, the charity has already helped thousands of people since it was founded in 2022.
Kick-off will be at 4pm with the gates opening at 2pm and there will be food and drink refreshments available at the site on the day.
