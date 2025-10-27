Hunt is on for courageous creatives to bring Portsmouth’s centenary lions to life

Portsmouth is set to roar with creativity as the search begins for artists to bring the city’s centenary lion trail to colourful life.

The city council is inviting creatives from across Portsmouth and surrounding areas to be part of the bold and inspiring public art experience which will be the summer centrepiece of the centenary celebrations next year. The brief is simple: if you have a passion for Portsmouth and want to see your artwork come to life, now is your chance to get involved.

Leonardo da Pompey will feature as part of the Pride of Portsmouth art trail next summer. The open air art exhibition is just one of many ways Portsmouth will be celebrating its centenary as a city. | Portsmouth City Council

The Pride of Portsmouth art trail is part of a programme of events for Portsmouth 100. Streets, parks and open spaces will come alive with magnificent lion sculptures, each featuring a unique design.

Coun Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council said: “Portsmouth100 is all about celebrating the pride, creativity and resilience of our city as we mark 100 years of city status in 2026. The Pride of Portsmouth art trail is a perfect example of how we’re bringing that celebration to life. It is bold, joyful, and deep-rooted in community spirit.

"We want to see designs from artists of all backgrounds to help us create something truly special that reflects the energy and diversity of Portsmouth. This is a chance to be part of a legacy that will inspire residents and visitors alike throughout our centenary year and beyond.”

To help spark potential artists’ imaginations, Leonardo Da Pompey will be on display at Southsea Library between Wednesday, November 5 and Tuesday, November 25. Leonardo was brought to life by local artist Louise Braithwaite, whose signature style bursts with colour and character. Her design - which was unveiled as details of the centenary celebrations were launched at Fratton Park last month - sets the tone for the entire trail, according to the council; a celebration that is vibrant, joyful and unmistakably immersed with the spirit of Portsmouth.

Leonardo da Pompey took pride of place at the launch of the Portsmouth100 campaign at Fratton Park last month. He will part of the centenary's Pride of Portsmouth Lion Trail. | Sarah Standing

The trail is being delivered in partnership with Wild in Art, the creative force behind some of the UK’s most-loved public art trails and known for transforming cities into vibrant open-air galleries. Applications from artists are open from now until Friday January 2, 2026.

The art trail is part of a year-long celebration. marking 100 years since Portsmouth was officially granted city status. From civic ceremonies and cultural showcases to community-led events and creative installations, the programme of events invites everyone to take part in honouring the past and shaping what comes next.

To find out more about the Pride of Portsmouth lion art trail and apply to be one of the artists go to prideofportsmouth.co.uk

To find out more about Portsmouth100 go to portsmouth100.co.uk