Emergency personnel from Southsea Fire Station were deployed to Montague Road in North End to put out the fire. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesman said: "Southsea Firefighters were called to a home in Montague Road, Portsmouth, at 8:20pm yesterday evening (January 17).

"The chimney fire was put out by firefighters using chimney rods." HIWFRS said incidents like these are becoming more common due to the cold snap which is hitting the city.

According to The Met Office, temperatures of -2C are expected overnight and into tomorrow morning. HIWFRS said residents can take simple steps to prevent fires like this taking place.