News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Firefighters deployed to chimney blaze in North End, Portsmouth, as service issues urgent notice

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a chimney fire blaze last night.

By Freddie Webb
Published 18th Jan 2024, 10:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency personnel from Southsea Fire Station were deployed to Montague Road in North End to put out the fire. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesman said: "Southsea Firefighters were called to a home in Montague Road, Portsmouth, at 8:20pm yesterday evening (January 17).

"The chimney fire was put out by firefighters using chimney rods. The chimney fire was put out by firefighters using chimney rods." HIWFRS said incidents like these are becoming more common due to the cold snap which is hitting the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to The Met Office, temperatures of -2C are expected overnight and into tomorrow morning. HIWFRS said residents can take simple steps to prevent fires like this taking place.

They advise that all chimneys should be professionally checked and swept before use, and care should be taken to use the correct fuel for any wood-burning stoves. This reduces the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Related topics:FireMet OfficeWeather