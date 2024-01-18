Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The city has been gripped with chilly breezes and icy pavements throughout the week. As previously reported in The News yesterday, the Met Office warned that sleet or snow was possible across Hampshire due to the bitterly cold conditions.

Weather warnings are in place across the UK, but the Portsmouth area is not included. Despite this, residents are still feeling the chills and dealing with the frosty conditions. Light dustings of snow were spotted earlier this week, but is not currently forecast.

Below-freezing conditions are expected across Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham this week. Pictured is snow on a previous occasion. Picture Credit: Keith Woodland

Here is the Met Office forecast for the Portsmouth area up until the weekend.

Portsmouth

Temperatures will remain below freezing throughout much of this morning. This will peak at 3C by 1pm, but will feel more like -1C, according to the Met Office. Skies will remain clear during the day, with temperatures dropping to -1C by 10pm.

Tomorrow is forecast to be even chillier, with temperatures of -2C between 3am and 9am. This will peak at 4C by 2pm, with bright sunshine forecast during the day. Temperatures are expected to level out at 3C that evening. According to BBC Weather, it will be sunny with a moderate breeze today, which will be more gentle tomorrow.

Gosport

The Met Office predicts that Gosport will see similar temperatures to Portsmouth today. These are forecast to peak at 3C by 1pm, but will feel more like -1C. Bright and clear skies are also forecast. Tomorrow, below freezing temperatures of -2C are expected until 9am, will rise to 4C by mid-afternoon, and settle to 2C during the evening. BBC Weather predicts that temperatures will remain at near zero, with very little chance of rain or sleet.

Fareham

It is expected to be just as cold in Fareham as in surrounding area. The Met Office said temperatures will peak at 3C this afternoon and drop down to -3C at 11pm. Below-freezing conditions are scheduled to be in place until 10am tomorrow - peaking at 3C by 1pm. This is expected to feel more like 1C. BBC Weather said it is expected to be sunny with a gentle breeze today, with light winds hitting the town tomorrow.

Havant