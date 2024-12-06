With Small Business Saturday upon us, and as part of our Love Your campaign, The News visited one of the oldest book stores on the south coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Burrows took over The Book Shop in Lee-on-the-Solent in 2018 and has had to be creative to keep the 90-year-old book store going. | Joe Williams

Taking refuge from a blustery Lee-on-the-Solent day, The Book Shop provided a warm and friendly space to peruse the latest book releases as well as a large second-hand and children’s book section. In the short time I was there a couple of locals popped in for a friendly chat and catch-up with the staff.

It was clear the shop had the community at its heart, and that culture has been fostered by Sarah Burrows who took took over the shop in 2018. In doing so, she took on the mantle of a piece of history, with the shop being open in one form or another since 1933.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the pursuit of a dream for Sarah who had always wanted to open her own book store. However, the last six years of the store’s 90 year history has been anything but smooth, as it faced covid lockdowns and a cost of living crisis. The challenges led to Sarah thinking outside the box to find creative ways to serve the community.

Sarah said: “During covid my daughter came up with the idea of a positivity box which contained a book, hot chocolate, a chocolate bar, a bookmark, and a card from the sender. People loved them and we were sending them all over the UK. We sent thousands, some even going to Australia, Seattle, Sweden and Canada.”

The positivity box idea has developed over the years to birthday boxes and eventually to a subscription service. Recipients receive a surprise book every month with the shop then hosting a meet-up on the third Monday, where people can discuss their thoughts on the book.

Sarah said: “The subscription service has been our bread and butter for the last three years. After that year with covid, we did quite well and people wanted local businesses to flourish. We are lucky in Lee-on-the-Solent, we have a unique high street of about 70 independent businesses and our local community really want to keep those open.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the last few years have proven tricky for The Book Shop, which has suffered from the ills that has affected the economy and retail in general. Sarah has had to get a second job to keep the shop going, but the subscription service has also provided a lifeline.

Sarah said: “The last two years have been awful. The subscription boxes have allowed us to have an income even if no-one is coming into the shop.”

The difficult circumstances has once again brought about creative and unique ideas, with Sarah doubling down on making the community the focal point of everything they do. The Book Shop has unveiled a number of initiatives and works closely with local charities such as Sophie's Legacy and the Hampshire Food Revolution.

It provides a donation box which people can order for someone going through a tough time. A school, nursing home, or member of the public may get in contact and let them know that someone is struggling. The Book Store will then send out a box which people have paid for previously as a donation. The boxes are sent anonymous and are there just to lift people’s spirits during tough times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s one of many schemes aimed to help people in the community. Another example is the pay it forward scheme, which allows people to donate loose change or a set amount. Sarah will then add the amount to a tag and hang it on a board in the store. People can then use it if they want to buy a book but are struggling to pay the full amount for it. Little things go a long way, especially during tough economic times.

Sarah said: “We try and think of unique things that we can do that Amazon can’t, because they are our biggest problem. We try to do everything that we can in the community to keep ourselves at the front of people’s minds, but you can’t physically drag people off the street and into the shop, which is the biggest problem.”

The News’ visit to the shop comes with Small Business Saturday approaching, and supporting local businesses is understandably something that Sarah is passionate about. She said: “As a small business, we understand that it is not always affordable to shop local but if everyone could just spare a fiver it would make a huge difference.

“Small business owners, we don’t do this to be millionaires, we do this because we enjoy it, we like the interaction with the local community and we want to keep the shop open. That’s the big difference, there is a certain billionaire that has made a lot of money and doesn't need anymore. If you just made one purchase over Christmas it would make a world of difference to all of the small businesses, not just in Lee but everywhere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate Small Business Saturday The Book Shop will be hosting authors from Pens of the Earth who will be bringing their book Wild Seas, Wilder Cities. It is a project which a number of authors contributed to and proceeds from the book will go to a charity restoring the sea grass in Portsmouth.

Bidding Sarah goodbye and heading back out to a cold and windy Lee, it was warming to see a business so invested in its community, and one that’s a great spot to pick up a Christmas present or two.

Watch the video embedded in this article for more of our interview with Sarah.