Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Early Bird tickets are now on sale for HMS Collingwood Open Day featuring the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) Field Gun Competition. The open day will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, and it is the perfect family day out featuring a petting zoo and inflatable attractions.

This unique family event will also offer many fun-filled family attractions, with entertainment and displays designed to capture the imagination of everyone, whilst giving an insight into HMS Collingwood, Defence Training, the Royal Navy and other Armed and Public Forces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be Interactive Zones for hands-on activities and parts of the establishment will be open to visitors, allowing them to see the Royal Navy’s training equipment and experience some training first hand, including navigating a ship into harbour in our Warship Bridge Simulator. The 2024 RNRMC Field Gun Competition will yet again see a range of crews from across the UK and beyond, competing for the coveted Brickwoods Tropy, with last year’s winners, HMS Seahawk, hoping to win again.

This year there will be a special visit from the Raiders Parachute Display Team, a Military village, together with many fairground rides including the dodgems. The children’s area will see a petting zoo, inflatables attractions, pirate ship and so much more, all of which will be free of charge with an entrance ticket.

This year the event will also be supporting local businesses, encouraging them to showcase their produce at our event.