Royal Navy: HMS Collingwood announces early bird tickets for open day - here's everything you need to know
and live on Freeview channel 276
Early Bird tickets are now on sale for HMS Collingwood Open Day featuring the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) Field Gun Competition. The open day will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, and it is the perfect family day out featuring a petting zoo and inflatable attractions.
This unique family event will also offer many fun-filled family attractions, with entertainment and displays designed to capture the imagination of everyone, whilst giving an insight into HMS Collingwood, Defence Training, the Royal Navy and other Armed and Public Forces.
There will be Interactive Zones for hands-on activities and parts of the establishment will be open to visitors, allowing them to see the Royal Navy’s training equipment and experience some training first hand, including navigating a ship into harbour in our Warship Bridge Simulator. The 2024 RNRMC Field Gun Competition will yet again see a range of crews from across the UK and beyond, competing for the coveted Brickwoods Tropy, with last year’s winners, HMS Seahawk, hoping to win again.
This year there will be a special visit from the Raiders Parachute Display Team, a Military village, together with many fairground rides including the dodgems. The children’s area will see a petting zoo, inflatables attractions, pirate ship and so much more, all of which will be free of charge with an entrance ticket.
This year the event will also be supporting local businesses, encouraging them to showcase their produce at our event.
Gates will open at 9:30am and a free bus service will run throughout the day from Fareham and Gosport and back. Once the entrance fee is paid all entertainment and attractions are then free of charge, including the fairground rides. The earlybird tickets cost £12 per adult, £5 per child between the age of 3 and 15 or £30 for a family ticket which includes two adults and two children. Under 3's go free. The prices will go up once the earlybird tickets have sold.