'Smashing' one-year-old russell terrier on hunt for home after not having the best start to life
The one-year-old russell terrier, who has been taken in by the RSPCA Stubbington Ark, is looking for new owners who will be committed to his training and understanding dog body language.
This bundle of joy will need to live in a home where he can go for quiet walks as he gets overwhelmed by being around lots of other dogs. The rescue centre has already muzzle trained him, and has said he learn quickly, and would therefore benefit from engaging activities.
The Stubbington Ark’s website says: “Marshall is a super switched on little terrier who has not had the best start to life.
“He can be a bit worried around strangers but once he has warmed up and said hello (and perhaps had a snack from you) he quickly relaxes and enjoys human company.
“Marshall can be very vocal and frustrated around other dogs – especially if he sees them walking away. He has not been exposed to much of the outside world and he can find his environment overwhelming at times.
“We are really excited to find this smashing terrier a fantastic home, he has so much potential.”
Marshall will need a private garden with no neighbouring cats or dogs, and he cannot live with other animals or children.
The Ark has said the team are unsure ‘how Marshall will cope being left on his own, however, we feel after some time, he could learn to be left on his for short periods.’
The adoption fee for Marshall is £220 and for more information about Marshall and the RSPCA Stubbington Ark, click here.