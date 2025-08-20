Stark figures, released by the RSPCA, highlight the shocking increase in animal abuse with one report made every 15 minutes the call line is open.

One kitten, Moose, was beaten so badly he suffered serious injuries, which led to temporary paralysis where he could only move his eyes. After being taken in by the animal rescue charity, Moose made a ‘miraculous recovery’ and has since been rehomed - meanwhile, the man responsible was prosecuted by the RSPCA.

Pictured: Moose | RSPCA

Ian Briggs, Head of SOU at the RSPCA, said: “It isn’t clear why there has been such a dramatic increase in abuse against animals, but what is clear is that animals are suffering at the hands of people on a much bigger scale than many people realise.

“This is why our ‘Summer Cruelty Campaign’ is so important to highlight that for thousands of animals, summer is a season of pain and suffering when cruelty peaks. As the RSPCA braces to help tackle animal cruelty, we need your help now more than ever to continue to rescue animals in desperate need of care.”

In June, July and August last year the RSPCA answered 34,401 cruelty calls to their emergency line - compared to 25,887 calls the year before.

The charity also found that dogs were the most likely pet to be abused with almost 21,000 dog beating reports made to the charity last year alone with bulldog breeds the most likely to be harmed.

Ian added: “These are really distressing and stark figures. One report of an animal being beaten every half an hour is a horrible thought, but sadly this is the reality in summer when our cruelty line receives a beating report every 30 minutes.

“We’re finding that CCTV footage, doorbell cameras and smartphones are providing a view into society that we never had before, meaning that animal beatings are more likely to be caught on camera in supermarket car parks, on streets, in lifts, and even behind closed doors in the home - giving us the evidence we need to be able to seek justice for animals.”