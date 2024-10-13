The pier in Southsea is known for being a hotspot with locals and tourists in the summer. The pier is no stranger to the world of film as it featured in the 1975 movie Tommy - but it has today (October 13) welcomed the likes of Ryan Gosling.

The Notebook and Barbie star has been in the city for the past few days to film scenes for Andy Weir’s Project Hail Mary film adaptation. The film, which also stars Sandra Huller, is anticipated to be released in 2026 - and some of the scenes have been shot on the pier.

Drone footage has captured the pier, in all of its glory, after being transformed into a film set fit for the stars.

The book is a science fiction tale of Ryland Grace who wakes up from a coma with amnesia. He slowly remembers that he was sent on a mission to reverse a solar dimming event that could result in the extinction of humanity.

