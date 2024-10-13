Drone footage captures South Parade Pier transformed into film set for Project Hail Mary starring Ryan Gosling

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Oct 2024, 16:04 GMT
Updated 13th Oct 2024, 16:08 GMT

The limelight has been on South Parade Pier today as it welcomed A-listers to shoot a new film.

The pier in Southsea is known for being a hotspot with locals and tourists in the summer. The pier is no stranger to the world of film as it featured in the 1975 movie Tommy - but it has today (October 13) welcomed the likes of Ryan Gosling.

The Notebook and Barbie star has been in the city for the past few days to film scenes for Andy Weir’s Project Hail Mary film adaptation. The film, which also stars Sandra Huller, is anticipated to be released in 2026 - and some of the scenes have been shot on the pier.

Drone footage has captured the pier, in all of its glory, after being transformed into a film set fit for the stars.

The book is a science fiction tale of Ryland Grace who wakes up from a coma with amnesia. He slowly remembers that he was sent on a mission to reverse a solar dimming event that could result in the extinction of humanity.

For more information about the filming of Project Hail Mary, click here.

South Parade Pier has been transformed into a film set as A-listers including Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller shoot scenes for Project Hail Mary. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

South Parade Pier has been transformed into a film set as A-listers including Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller shoot scenes for Project Hail Mary. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

South Parade Pier has been transformed into a film set as A-listers including Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller shoot scenes for Project Hail Mary. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

South Parade Pier has been transformed into a film set as A-listers including Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller shoot scenes for Project Hail Mary. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

South Parade Pier has been transformed into a film set as A-listers including Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller shoot scenes for Project Hail Mary. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

South Parade Pier has been transformed into a film set as A-listers including Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller shoot scenes for Project Hail Mary. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

South Parade Pier has been transformed into a film set as A-listers including Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller shoot scenes for Project Hail Mary. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

South Parade Pier has been transformed into a film set as A-listers including Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller shoot scenes for Project Hail Mary. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

