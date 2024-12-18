Southern Water opens water station following 'technical fault' at Testwood Water Supply Works
The water provider has taken to its social media to confirm that residents in parts of Hampshire might be experiencing water loss or low water pressure. This comes following a ‘technical issue’ at the Southern Water Testwood Water Supply Works.
The technical fault has been ongoing since last night and the Southern Water website has since provided an update.
A water station has now been opened at Places Leisure Centre, in Passfield Avenue, Eastleigh. People will be able to collect water supplied at this station and Southern Water has said that they will update residents when more water stations have been opened.
Southern Water wrote on its website: “We currently have a technical fault at Testwood Water Supply Works which means water is not leaving the site. We’ve been working 24/7 since late last night to fix the issue.
“Customers in parts of Southampton, Eastleigh, Romsey and the New Forest are experiencing either low pressure or loss of water supply. The postcodes affected are SO15, SO16, SO40, SO42, SO43, SO45, SO50, SO51, SO52, SO53.
“We're very sorry for the impact this is causing and we will provide a further update by 3pm.”
