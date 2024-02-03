SSEN confirm unplanned power outage near Rowland's Castle
A number of homes in the Rowland's Castle area have been impacted by an unplanned power outage this morning.
The issue was first reported to SSEN (Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks) this morning (February 3) at approximately 8:54am and an engineer is en route to solve the problem.
As a result of the power cut, seven postcodes have been impacted. The postcodes include PO9 6AP, PO9 6AS, PO9 6BF, PO9 6BQ, PO9 6DG, PO9 6DJ and PO9 6DQ, and it is estimated that 26 homes have been impacted.