SSEN confirm unplanned power outage near Rowland's Castle

A number of homes in the Rowland's Castle area have been impacted by an unplanned power outage this morning.

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 09:43 GMT
The issue was first reported to SSEN (Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks) this morning (February 3) at approximately 8:54am and an engineer is en route to solve the problem.

As a result of the power cut, seven postcodes have been impacted. The postcodes include PO9 6AP, PO9 6AS, PO9 6BF, PO9 6BQ, PO9 6DG, PO9 6DJ and PO9 6DQ, and it is estimated that 26 homes have been impacted.

It is hoped that the power will be restored by 1pm this afternoon. For more information about the outage, click here.

