Portsmouth weather: Hour by hour forecast with "heavy" rain due to hit city as Met Office warning updated

"Heavy" rain is forecast to hit Portsmouth today as the Met Office have updated its national warning.
By Freddie Webb
Published 17th Feb 2024, 12:44 GMT
The forecaster initially put out a yellow alert across the city, Hampshire, and England, yesterday. This has now been scaled down to cover the south of the country.

"Whilst rain is still expected across all of England and Wales later Saturday into early Sunday, the warning has been cancelled for much of north Wales and northern and western England as impacts are now less likely. The warning end time has also been brought forward."

The warning is in place over Portsmouth from 3pm this afternoon until 9am tomorrow morning. Public transport services, including buses and trains, may be affected and journeys on the roads might be longer, the Met Office said. Spray and flooding on the roads is likely, they added, with power cuts and flooding of some homes and businesses being possible. BBC Weather said it will turn wet overnight as a band of rain sweeps through from the west along with strengthening winds.

The previous weather warning covered England, but now it covers much of the south coast. Picture: Marcin JedrysiakThe previous weather warning covered England, but now it covers much of the south coast. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak
The previous weather warning covered England, but now it covers much of the south coast. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Hour by hour Met Office forecast for Portsmouth

1pm - cloudy - 11C

2pm - cloudy - 12C

3pm - cloudy - 11C

4pm - overcast - 11C

5pm - overcast - 11C

6pm - overcast - 11C

7pm - light rain - 11C

8pm - heavy rain - 11C

9pm - heavy rain - 11C

10pm - heavy rain - 11C

11pm - heavy rain - 11C

12pm - heavy rain - 11C

1am - heavy rain - 11C

2am - heavy rain - 11C

3am - heavy rain - 11C

4am - heavy rain - 11C

5am - heavy rain - 11C

6am - heavy rain - 11C

7am - heavy rain - 11C

8am - light rain - 11C

9am - light rain - 11C

10am - light rain - 12C

11am - cloudy - 12C

12pm - cloudy - 12C

