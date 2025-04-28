Staggering pictures reveal progress at Hilsea Lido as huge protective tent takes shape

Published 28th Apr 2025
Hilsea Lido has reached a major milestone as a huge protective tent starts to take shape over the pool.

The £7.75m Hilsea Lido project, which is being funded by the Levelling Up Fund, is the talk of the town as locals anticipate the opening this autumn.

Work started last year to regenerate the lido which has been a key part of the city since 1935 - and the site is constantly changing.

As part of the project, the outdoor pool will welcome new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.

Portsmouth City Council has been working alongside consultancy company Mace, and contractors, Beard, to restore the pool.

As a result, the council has been providing fortnightly updates surrounding the progress of the pool.

The most recent update has revealed that a large tent is currently being built above the swimming pool to protect it from the elements while the rendering is completed. The construction of this tent is a significant milestone for the project as it will allow for the tiling and painting of the pool.

The plant room now has a roof making it watertight, and the filtration tanks are being filled with ballast and sand which will keep the water clean once the lido is open.

We had the opportunity to take a tour around Hilsea Lido to see the progress that is being made.

We had the opportunity to take a tour around Hilsea Lido to see the progress that is being made.

The big tent to protect the pool during tiling and painting has started to take shape.

The big tent to protect the pool during tiling and painting has started to take shape.

Hilsea Lido is making great progress as the countdown to its opening begins.

Hilsea Lido is making great progress as the countdown to its opening begins.

The roof is now on the plant room making it watertight, and the filtration tanks are being filled with ballast and sand which will keep the water clean once the lido is open.

The roof is now on the plant room making it watertight, and the filtration tanks are being filled with ballast and sand which will keep the water clean once the lido is open.

The roof is now on the plant room making it watertight, and the filtration tanks are being filled with ballast and sand.

The roof is now on the plant room making it watertight, and the filtration tanks are being filled with ballast and sand.

