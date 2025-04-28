The £7.75m Hilsea Lido project, which is being funded by the Levelling Up Fund, is the talk of the town as locals anticipate the opening this autumn.
Work started last year to regenerate the lido which has been a key part of the city since 1935 - and the site is constantly changing.
As part of the project, the outdoor pool will welcome new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.
Portsmouth City Council has been working alongside consultancy company Mace, and contractors, Beard, to restore the pool.
As a result, the council has been providing fortnightly updates surrounding the progress of the pool.
The most recent update has revealed that a large tent is currently being built above the swimming pool to protect it from the elements while the rendering is completed. The construction of this tent is a significant milestone for the project as it will allow for the tiling and painting of the pool.
The plant room now has a roof making it watertight, and the filtration tanks are being filled with ballast and sand which will keep the water clean once the lido is open.
