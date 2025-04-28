Work started last year to regenerate the lido which has been a key part of the city since 1935 - and the site is constantly changing.

As part of the project, the outdoor pool will welcome new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.

Portsmouth City Council has been working alongside consultancy company Mace, and contractors, Beard, to restore the pool.

The most recent update has revealed that a large tent is currently being built above the swimming pool to protect it from the elements while the rendering is completed. The construction of this tent is a significant milestone for the project as it will allow for the tiling and painting of the pool.

The plant room now has a roof making it watertight, and the filtration tanks are being filled with ballast and sand which will keep the water clean once the lido is open.

