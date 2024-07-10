Star-studded lineup including Fatboy Slim, Jess Glyne and Becky Hill at Victorious Festival 2024 - set times
Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro are among the star-studded bill set to rock Southsea next month - and people cannot wait. The star- studded lineup will also welcome the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Jess Glyne and Becky Hill as well as Frankie Boyle and Russell Howard who will be taking over the comedy tent. The three day festival will take place on Friday, August 23, Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25.
The Victorious Festival App has officially uploaded all of the set times for the weekend of music, talent, comedy and food and drink. Here are the set times for the Common Stage and Castle Stage for the weekend:
Friday, August 23
Castle Stage
12:05pm - 12:35pm: Do Nothing
1:05pm - 1:35pm: Bellah Mae
2:05pm - 2:35pm: Nieve Ella
3:05pm - 3:35pm: The Royston Club
4:05pm - 4:35pm: Peace
5:05pm - 5:50pm: Lottery Winners
6:35pm - 7:20pm: Maximo Park
8:05pm - 8:55pm: Baby Queen
9:40pm - 10:50pm: Jess Glynne
Common Stage
12:15pm - 12:45pm: Pacific Avenue
1:15pm - 2pm: Razorlight
2:30pm - 3pm: Murder Capital
3:30pm - 4:15pm: The Snuts
4:45pm - 5:30pm: Louis Tomlinson
6:15pm - 7:05pm: Idles
7:50pm - 9pm: Snow Patrol
9:45pm - 10:55pm: Fatboy Slim
Saturday, August 24
Castle Stage
12:05pm - 12:35pm: Tors
2:05pm - 2:35pm: Echobelly
3:05pm - 3:35pm: Royel Otis
4:05pm - 4:35pm: Shaun Ryder’s Black Grape
5:05pm - 5:50pm: Lighting Seeds
6:35pm - 7:20pm: The Amazons
8:05pm - 8:55pm: Sugababes
9:40pm - 10:55pm: Pixies
Common Stage
12:15pm - 12:45pm: Cameron Hayes
1:15pm - 2pm: Tom Walker
2:30pm - 3pm: Crystal Tides
3:30pm - 4:15pm: CMAT
4:45pm - 5:30pm: Holly Humberstone
6:15pm - 7:05pm: The Lathums
7:50pm - 9pm: Courteeners
9:45pm - 10:55pm: Jamie T
Sunday, August 25
Castle Stage
12:05pm - 12:35pm: Personal Trainer
1:05pm - 1:35pm: Panic Shack
2:05pm - 2:35pm: Harvey Jay Dodgson
3:05pm - 3:35pm: The Futureheads
4:05pm - 4:35pm: The Hunna
5:05pm - 5:50pm: The Pigeon Detectives
6:35pm - 7:20pm: Soft Play
8:05pm - 8:55pm: Arlo Parks
9:40 - 10:50pm: Wet Leg
Common Stage
12:15pm - 12:45pm: Brooke Combe
1:15pm - 2pm: The Kooks
2:30pm - 3pm: Red Rum Club
3:30pm - 4:15pm: Natasha Bedingfield
4:45pm - 5:30pm: Yard Act
6:15pm - 7pm: James Bay
7:45pm - 8:35pm: Becky Hill
9:20pm - 10:50pm: Biffy Clyro
Tickets are on sale for the weekend and camping is also available. For more information about Victorious Festival 2024, click here.
