A boy, who was praised by royalty for winning a design competition as a youngster, has taken his life following a ‘troubled childhood’ and multiple run-ins with the police, an inquest has heard.

An inquest at Winchester Coroner’s Court heard how Zak Kay, who met the Prince and Princess of Wales at the age of 10, took his life after getting into trouble with the police.

Mr Kay met the royal couple in July 2016 after winning a contest to design a trophy for the Portsmouth leg of the America’s Cup World Series (ACWS).

Then a pupil at St Paul’s Catholic Primary School in Portsmouth, his winning design featured the sails of an AC45 catamaran with the star and crescent emblem of Portsmouth on it.

The inquest has today (June 12) heard that on July 2 of last year, Mr Kay, then 18, took his own life while staying at a friend’s home in Southampton.

The court heard how Mr Kay experienced ‘significant instability’ and ‘chaotic early years’ with a ‘lack of appropriate male role models’.

He left a letter which said he ‘couldn’t take being hurt bad again’ and he was ‘sorry’.

The 18-year-old, who was diagnosed with ADHD, was placed in foster care in July 2017 and the court heard how ‘whilst with foster carers, Zak could be violent towards them, leading to him having several foster care moves.’

Coroner Jason Pegg explained how Zak was taken to Southampton General Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest which caused brain damage.

Medical professionals made the decision to withdraw treatment on July 7 which led to Mr Kay’s death.

The inquest heard that in May 2024 Mr Kay was being investigated for several alleged offences, including selling cocaine and heroin, and he had breached bail conditions.

The coroner explained that Mr Kay had made a previous attempt on his life in January 2024, but had failed to respond to approaches by the adult mental health team.

Mr Pegg, who recorded a conclusion of suicide, said: “Zak had a chaotic and troubled childhood which resulted in Zak being cared for by various foster parents in the Portsmouth area.

“Zak’s conduct towards them meant he had various moves. Zak, at the time of his passing, was being investigated for a number of alleged offences, some of which were serious.”