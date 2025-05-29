'Devastated' mum says 'adored' Minnie-Rae Dunn's death still has 'massive impact'

A “devastated” mum whose daughter died after falling from her balcony says her “passing continues to have a massive impact in our lives”.

Minnie Rae Dunn, who died after falling from a tower block balcony in Portsmouth | Hampshire police / family

Rebecca Dunn said her eight-year-old child Minnie-Rae Dunn was “adored” by her family and “loved by all that met her” following an inquest into her death reported by The News on Wednesday.

Minnie-Rae died after falling from Pickwick House in Wingfield Street, Buckland, on August 24, 2023, a short time after 6pm . Emergency crews rushed to the scene but were unable to save the Ark Ayrton Primary Academy pupil.

In a handwritten tribute after the inquest at Portsmouth Coroner’s Court, Ms Dunn and Minnie-Rae's sister Porscha said: "Minnie Rae was a happy, loveable, sassy, little girl. She was loved by all that met her.

"She made friends wherever she went. Her family adored her. Her passing had and continues to have a massive impact in our lives.

"Losing our sweet Minnie-Moo was devastating but we will always have such fun memories of her, such as when we went to the sunflower field, her smile was just as bright as the sun.

"We will have to love you from afar, but that love will never, never stop. Love and miss you forever in our hearts."

Rebecca Dunn | Solent News

Minnie-Rae, who lived with her grandparents Dorothy and Ian Kenney in Southsea, was visiting her mum Ms Dunn who lived at the tower block when tragedy struck.

The inquest heard how there were several black bin bags with clothes inside and a pouf chair that had recently been pushed up against the bricked wall of the balcony having usually been by the window. Minnie-Rae was out playing on the balcony unsupervised with another girl when disaster struck.

Minnie-Rae was seen by neighbours climbing up on something with her waist above the one-metre high wall before she suddenly fell. The inquest heard how desperate efforts were made by the friend to grab Minnie-Rae as she fell but her “hand slipped off”.

The girl added: “I grabbed her leg and couldn’t hold on.” The girl said Minnie-Rae had been on the pouf cushion with her back against the wall.

After Minnie-Rae fell, the girl ran into the flat to tell Ms Dunn, saying: “Minnie fell.” Ms Dunn said: “I grabbed my phone and ran downstairs.”

Pickwick House in Wingfield Street, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (210425-4720) | Sarah Standing

The inquest heard that despite the best efforts of emergency services, Minnie-Rae died at the scene. Her cause of death was recorded as her suffering multiple injuries consistent with a fall from height.

Speaking of the tragic incident, coroner Jason Pegg said: “Minnie-Rae stood on something and elevated herself so her waist was above the wall of the balcony. Minnie-Rae then fell. (The friend on the balcony) made vain attempts to try and stop her falling.”

Mr Pegg, who recorded an accidental death verdict, described it as a “desperately tragic accident” and told family members: “I’m sure all of the family who loved her so much will have fond memories and will cherish those memories.”

Police previously said a 43-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of neglect was released without charge.