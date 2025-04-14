A27: Chaos continues as reports confirm crash at Chichester bypass following major closure due to oil spill
Drivers are facing more A27 traffic woes this morning as reports confirm a crash.
A road closure has been in place in both directions on the A27 in both directions between Emsworth and Chichester this morning (April 14) following an oil spill.
One lane has reopened on the westbound carriageway but the eastbound carriageway remains closed.
The AA has also confirmed that there is a crash on the A27 at the Chichester bypass westbound. As a result, the road is partially blocked and there is significant traffic building.
The AA says: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Chichester By-pass Westbound at A285 Portfield Way.”
