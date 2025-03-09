A27 fully reopen westbound following serious crash between Chichester and Havant
The A27 reopened in the early hours of this morning (March 9) following a serious crash.
National Highways have confirmed the road is reopen following recovery work and investigations amid the crash.
The crash happened at approximately 4.50pm yesterday (March 8) near the Fishbourne roundabout.
Emergency services attended the scene and, as a result, a road closure was put in place until approximately 1.30am this morning.
The previous National Highways statement said: “The #A27 in #WestSussex is closed westbound between the #A286#Chichester and the #A259#Havant due to a serious collision.”
