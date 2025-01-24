A27: Lane closed on major A-road westbound at A2030 Eastern Road due to stalled car

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 15:30 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 15:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A lane has been closed on the A27 due to a stalled vehicle.

A stalled car has caused a lane closure on the A27 westbound this afternoon (January 24).

The AA said: “Lane closed on entry ramp due to stalled vehicle on A27 Westbound at A2030 Eastern Road.”

There are delays in the area as a result of the lane closure.

For more information about the traffic, click here.

Related topics:A27PortsmouthTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice