A27: Lane closed on major A-road westbound at A2030 Eastern Road due to stalled car
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A lane has been closed on the A27 due to a stalled vehicle.
A stalled car has caused a lane closure on the A27 westbound this afternoon (January 24).
The AA said: “Lane closed on entry ramp due to stalled vehicle on A27 Westbound at A2030 Eastern Road.”
There are delays in the area as a result of the lane closure.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.