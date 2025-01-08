Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are facing “long delays” after a lorry and van crashed in Portsmouth this morning.

AA traffic map of delays around Portsmouth after a lorry and van crash on the A27 | AA

As reported, all lanes were held following the incident on the A27 eastbound close to the M27 link road. Delays are being felt in the area including on the Eastern Road and in Cosham.

A crash on the M275 southbound around 10.30am caused further disruption in the area after a lane was closed.

In the latest update, two lanes remain closed as drivers report gridlock on the roads in the area. AA Traffic News said: “Long delays and two lanes closed due to multi-vehicle crash on A27 Bypass Eastbound from M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout) to A2030 Eastern Road.

“Congestion to M27 J12 (M275 interchange) and traffic heading away through Cosham. Traffic was held around 11:40am.”

Police have now told The News: “We were called at 11.19am to a collision on the A27 between a lorry and a van. No injuries have been reported.”

Drivers who were caught in the traffic have been having their say on The News’ Hampshire Traffic and Travel Facebook page. One person said: “I have just come the other way and traffic is being directed past by police officers who are dealing with people slowly crawling past having a look. Hope the van driver is ok. It looked nasty.”

Another wrote: “We are sat in it too, hope everyone involved are Ok.”

A third posted: “The road outside Morrisons is tailed right back as a knock on from the Eastern Road.”

A fourth added: “Gridlock.”