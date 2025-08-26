A busy Hampshire road is set to be closed for six weeks while repairs are made to a historic railway bridge.

The A272 will be closed at Langrish near Petersfield from September 1 until October 14 to allow for the repair of the Petersfield Road Bridge. These will be carried out by National Highways, through its Historical Railways Estate team, to make it safe for years to come.

This includes replacing brickwork which has been affected by weather, salt spreading and general degradation owing to the age of the structure constructed around 1903 as part of the newly established Meon Valley line.

The A272 between Petersfield and Winchester is a popular route for many people from across the area, especially for those in the Havant, Waterlooville and Petersfield areas looking to and from the Winchester area, avoiding the M27 - which itself has a number of roadworks.

The Highways Agency has said that the work at the bridge will involve making repairs throughout the arch, with motorists thanked for their patience.

Alistair Dore, National Highways engineer for the region, said: “During the six-week closure of the A272, we will be able to carry out a large amount of work in a short period. While there are no safety concerns related to the capacity of the bridge, the work will address the worst areas of degradation throughout the arch.

“Safety is our number one priority both for the travelling public and the workforce undertaking the repair work. The repairs will keep the structure safe for years to come. The closure is in place to protect those working on the structure.

“We thank those in the area for their patience and would remind drivers to stick to the signed diversion route in the area.”

Drivers are reminded to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. Signed diversions will be in place in the area for drivers which will take them via Farnham and Alton - though those living south of Petersfield are more likely to travel via the M27 and A32 through the Wickham area.

HGVs and larger vehicles are advised to avoid using smaller roads and use the official signed diversion route. This route is via the A272, A3, A325, A31 and A32.

The Historical Railways Estate team looks after a portfolio of more than 3,000 railway bridges, viaducts and tunnels across England, Scotland and Wales.

More information about the Historical Railways Estate can be found here. Further information about the A272 Petersfield railway bridge can be found here.