A number of Poundland stores have been announced for closure after restructuring plans were approved by the courts - taking the company from the brink of collapse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the plans, 68 stores were earmarked for closure with 12 closing in the coming days. In good news for the region, none of the stores named are in Hampshire, however their futures are far from certain with 16 more stores set to close which have not yet been named.

The judge’s decision at the High Court today (August 26) means the company has avoided collapse with barristers telling the court it would have fallen on Friday without the plan, and was forecast to run out of money by September 7.

12 Poundland stores will close in the coming days. | Mike Cooter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rescue package, sanctioned by Sir Alastair Norris, will see up to £60 million in fresh funding injected into the business, alongside a £30 million overdraft facility and revised loan repayment deadlines pushed back to 2028. Rents on some of Poundland’s less profitable stores will also be reduced.

The following stores have been announced to close on August 31:

Blackburn, Lancashire

Cookstown, Northern Ireland

Erdington, West Midlands

Kimberley Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Horsham, West Sussex

Hull Kingston retail park, East Yorkshire

Kettering, Northamptonshire

Omagh, Northern Ireland

Shepherd’s Bush, Greater London

Southport, Merseyside

Taunton, Somerset

While a store in Irvine in Scotland will close on September 14.

It has not yet been confirmed when the additional 16 store closures will be named.