A closure on the A3 for resurfacing of the carriageway resulting in a 16-mile diversion is set to take place from this evening.

A3 Ham Barn Roundabout diversion route | National Highways

The first of two weekend road closures on the A3 has been reduced, though, due to the strong winds and heavy rain forecasted.

Works are taking place at the Ham Barn roundabout at West Liss in phases until Saturday, March 15, with the work primarily carried out on weekday nights from 9pm and 6am between the Longmoor Interchange and Liss Interchange over the five-week period.

However, two weekend closures will also be needed. The first was scheduled to take place northbound from 9pm today February 21 to 6am on February 24. However, due to the weather forecast the closure will now be for one night only, with the road reopening at 6am on Saturday.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “Due to adverse weather forecasts, the scheduled closure of the northbound carriageway between the Liss Interchange and Ham Barn Roundabout this weekend has been reduced by two days.

“The forecast strong winds and rain would have risked affecting the quality of the planned road resurfacing. We are currently ahead of schedule, so this shouldn’t have any impact on the overall timescale of the project.”

The second weekend closure on this scheduled to go ahead on the southbound carriageway from 9pm on February 28 to 6am on March 3, with a 16-mile diversion in place.

The diversion route, which will also be in place this Friday night, includes the Liphook Interchange, B2131, B2070, A272, Sheet Interchange, with drivers urged to plan ahead with their journeys on those dates.

Project Manager Joe Cairns, from National Highways, said: "This is a busy route, depended on by people travelling from further afield and relied on by residents alike – that’s why resurfacing work on the approaching carriageways to the Ham Barn Roundabout is vital.

"We do understand the inconvenience this may cause over a number of weeks, and I urge people to plan ahead and allow more time for their journey – however, the renewed high friction road surface and refreshed road markings will increase safety and benefit road users for many years to come.”

The Ham Barn roundabout is the only roundabout on the Portsmouth to London stretch of the main A3 and A3(M) which is a busy north to south route used by many residents from across Hampshire.

Full details of the road closures and diversions are available at the dedicated scheme page on the National Highways website.