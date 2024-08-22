A3: Lane closed on major road following collision - heavy delays

A stretch of the A3 has closed following a collision.

The AA has reported that there has been a collision on the A3 southbound at the Chalton Turn Off and a lane has been closed as a result. A lane on the A3 was closed earlier this morning due to a car needing a tyre change - but a collision has taken place on the same stretch of road. The AA report said: “The vehicle having a tyre change has now cleared, but an accident has occurred along the same stretch and has closed one lane.”