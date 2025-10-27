A3 traffic: Lane reopen after crash caused severe delays near Clanfield
A lane on the A3 has reopened after a crash caused delays of nearly 30 minutes.
The incident occurred on the southbound carriageway near Clanfield at around 2pm on Monday, October 27. Drivers were faced with delays of 27 minutes as traffic backed up to Buriton with one lane closed.
However, it has now been confirmed that the lane has reopened with traffic currently showing as back to normal.
National Highways: South East posted on social media: “All lanes have reopened on the A3 southbound between the B2070 (near Buriton) and A3M J1 (near Clanfield) following a collision.”